Nathan Lyon Reveals he Learns From Ravichandran Ashwin When Touring India

Australian star spinner Nathan Lyon revealed that he learns from Ravichandran Ashwin when they tour India. Hailing Ashwin as world-class, Lyon said that his Indian counterpart has a lot of variations. <p></p> <p></p>"I think Ashwin is a world class bowler. I have watched him a lot especially when I have gone over to tour India and the subcontinent to try and learn from him. But he is a very cagey bowler. He has got a lot of variations, the way he changes his pace," said Lyon. <p></p> <p></p>"He is a very talented bowler. That's for sure. We are similar in a way. We are different as well. I can't compare myself to him. I think his record speaks for his own. So yeah, hats off to him," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Both the spinners have more than 350 wickets to their name and continue to find ways to pick wickets. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier during the first Test, Ashwin had also praised Lyon and said that they are two different bowlers. <p></p> <p></p>Lyon would be high-on-confidence ahead of the Boxing Day Test having taken a 1-0 lead at Adelaide. A lot would be expected from the veteran offie when he comes up against the likes of the Indian stars - who are known to be good spinners against spin bowling. <p></p> <p></p>Australia, who won the first Test by eight wickets at the Adelaide Oval, will look to extend their lead in the ongoing four-match series when they next face India in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. <p></p> <p></p>The Boxing Day Test starts on December 26. With Sydney reeling under the Coronavirus threat, it is likely that MCG hosts the third Test as well.