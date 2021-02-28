Ace Australia spinner Nathan Lyon gave his opinion on the controversy surrounding the Motera pitch of the third Test between India and England which ended just under 2 days. The pitch was criticized by many for its dusty nature as it offered some serious turn to the spinners. <p></p> <p></p>Lyon said "everyone seems to start crying" when the ball starts spinning but no one speaks out when teams are bundled out for low scores on seaming tracks. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, former England players Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook launched attacks on the Motera pitch after r England were bowled out for 112 and 81 in the pink-ball Test as India registered a clinical 10-wicket win. England are now out of the World Test Championship final race. <p></p> <p></p>Lyon said nobody points out issues in the seaming tracks when the team gets bundled out under 60 runs. <p></p> <p></p>"We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says a thing (about the pitch). But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to start crying about it," Lyon was quoted as saying by 'The West Australian'. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't get it. I'm all for it, it was entertaining." <p></p> <p></p>Lyon, who had scripted an incredible journey from being a pitch curator to one of the greatest off-spinners, said he would like to get the Ahmedabad curator to Sydney Cricket Ground. <p></p> <p></p>"I was up all night watching it. It was absolutely brilliant. I'm thinking about bringing that curator out to the SCG," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Lyon also pointed out the selection errors England made in the third Test as they played with only one spinner. <p></p> <p></p>"The best thing about this Test match that just passed is that England went in with four-seamers. That will do me. I don't need to say anymore, "Lyon said.