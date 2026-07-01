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  • National Doctor’s Day 2026: These 5 cricketers didn’t just play the game, they also earned medical degrees

National Doctor’s Day 2026: These 5 cricketers didn’t just play the game, they also earned medical degrees

National Doctor's Day 2026: Meet five famous cricketers who not only made a name for themselves on the cricket field but also earned medical degrees and worked in the field of medicine before or during their cricket careers.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 01, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

Published On Jul 01, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 01, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

Five cricketers who also earned medical degrees

Five cricketers who also earned medical degrees

It’s time to discuss the players, who were doctors before joining their passion and showcase their ability to play a good cricket for their respective country.

1. Dr. Abdul Hai:

Dr. Abdul Hai played domestic cricket for Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Central Zone. He scored 3,215 runs in 72 first-class matches, including four centuries, with a highest score of 217. He also played 11 List A matches and scored one hundred. He became the first player to score a century in the Deodhar Trophy. After finishing cricket, he worked as a doctor and is now a general physician in Michigan, USA.

2. Dr. Ravindra Chadha:

Dr. Ravindra Chadha played domestic cricket for Haryana. He played 114 first-class matches, scored more than 5,000 runs, including 10 centuries and 26 half-centuries, with a highest score of 168. He also took 129 wickets and played 15 List A matches. After cricket, he worked as the physiotherapist of the Indian team for two years and later became a selector. He was also Kapil Dev’s first captain in the Ranji Trophy and led him for five years before Kapil became the captain.

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3. Dr. M.V. Sridhar:

Dr. M.V. Sridhar played for Hyderabad in domestic cricket. He played 97 first-class matches, scored almost 7,000 runs, including 21 centuries, and his highest score was 366. While studying to become a doctor, he scored 13 centuries in a row and later hit a century in his first Ranji Trophy match. He also captained Hyderabad for 30 Ranji Trophy matches. After retiring, he worked with the BCCI and was the tournament director of the 2016 T20 World Cup. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 51 due to a heart attack.

4. Dr. John Edward Barrett:

Dr. John Edward Barrett was an Australian cricketer and a qualified doctor. He played for Victoria and later represented Australia on the 1890 tour of England. During the tour, he scored 97 against an England XI and 67 not out in a Test match at Lord’s. He was a left-handed batter and also bowled medium pace. After completing his medical studies, he continued his career as a doctor and also played cricket.

5. Dr. W.G. Grace:

The next on the list is, Dr. W.G. Grace, who was one of the greatest cricketers in England and also a doctor. He completed his medical studies and worked as a doctor. However, cricket was always his biggest passion. During his career, he scored more than 54,000 first-class runs and took over 2,800 wickets.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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