National Supporters Announced For FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

New Delhi: Odisha Tourism, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India and United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) have been announced as the National Supporters of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 in the presence of AIFF President Mr Kalyan Chaubey, FIFA Director of Youth Tournaments Jaime Yarza and AIFF Secretary General, Dr Shaji Prabhakaran.

Representatives from Odisha Tourism, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India were present for the announcement and expressed their delight at India hosting the biennial youth tournament between 11th and 30th October across Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai.

“Odisha Tourism is opening its arms and welcoming the world to the beautiful state. Our state of Odisha is known as India’s best kept secret and hosting major international tournaments such as the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 provides us an opportunity to showcase our diversity and unique hospitality. Moreover, it also gives young girls and boys in our state to witness a world-class sporting event which will motivate them to strive for excellence,” said Mr Biswajit Routray, Joint Director of Tourism, Odisha Tourism.

Meanwhile Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Communication & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Hero MotoCorp Ltd, said, “Hero MotoCorp has been a long-standing supporter of the beautiful game of football. Over the years, we have associated ourselves with major tournaments like the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 as well as multiple editions of the ISL, I-League and other prestigious tournaments in India. The upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India will be a momentous occasion and Hero MotoCrop is proud to be a part of the same.”

Kalyan, who is also the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the tournament, said, “We are extremely grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi and the Hon’ble Cabinet Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh for their contribution towards hosting this major international tournament. We further extend our heartfelt gratitude to NTPC Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India, UPL, Hero MotoCorp and Odisha Tourism.

He added, “Our Public Sector Units have always supported the growth and development of sports. Their dedication towards paving a pathway for young women to take up football and be inspired brings me great joy and hope for the future of Indian football.”

Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), NTPC Limited spoke about encouraging empowerment and promoting youth while expressing pride at being associated with the tournament.

“It’s a matter of great pride for NTPC to be a National Supporter of FIFA U17 2022 Women’s World Cup. The squad is filled with talented women football players from across the nation and we strongly believe that India’s future will be fuelled by a strong and healthy youth. NTPC always encourages the empowerment of women and promotes young talent,” stated Dillip Kumar Patel.

With a strong vision of promoting the girl child, from Power Grid Corporation of India, Mr V.K. Singh – Director (Personnel) remarked”Power Grid strongly believes in promoting the girl child and this is an important event that underlines our commitment to the society. We encourage sports and propagate the spirit of fitness. Our mantra is excellence through empowerment and encouragement.”

The tournament will start on Tuesday with Indian taking on the USA in the first match.