India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said it will take some practise to get out of the habit of applying saliva on a cricket ball as it’s something that comes natural to him.

As part of measures to contain the virus and ensure bio-secure environment for cricket to resume, ICC has recommended banning saliva to shine the ball.

“I don’t know (when is) the next time I go out there,” Ashwin said during a chat with his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. “It is natural for me to put saliva. It’s going to take some practise (to not apply saliva). But I think, if we all have to co-exist, which is the DNA of human race, we will have to try and adapt to this.”

Ashwin is known for his subtle variations, capable of bowling six different deliveries in a single over. One of them is the carrom ball which is bowled with a flick of the middle finger and it’s something which took him years of practice and patience to master over.

“It’s more about trying these variations and the disappointments you get with it,” Ashwin said. “Imagine try to play carrom with your middle finger and you’re trying to push a cricket ball of that weight that cannot be compressed and you are trying to push it with velocity and trying it to spin. It’s no mean achievement. Your finger, body need to understand it so on and so forth.”

Ashwin, who has 365 wickets from 71 Tests, said he was disappointed on numerous occasions for not being able to get it right.

“For me, when I was trying this carrom ball, I was expecting it to get it right everyday. But everyday despite bowling hundreds of deliveries, I will return home with disappointment of not being able to achieve what I had set out to achieve,” the 33-year-old said.

“That was a very very annoying state because you go through the practice and all with a dream in your head. But it does not pan out as quickly as you expected,” he added.

Ashwin then experimented with the reverse carrom ball.

“I tried the reverse carrom, which I bowl at will now. I have been trying the googly. All these things tested my patience. But I feel when it tests your patience is when you need to be extra hard working, extra rudimentary and extra confident of your skills,” he said.

Once cricket resumes, expect muted celebrations with players advised to maintain social distancing on-field. Ashwin says it will be akin to watching cricket in the 70s and 80s.

“If you watch those classic games of 1970 or 80s, wicket celebration was people use to stand away from each other and keep clapping, you never really had high five’s and wrist pumps. It developed much later in the game,” he said.