Navdeep Saini Flaunts Eight-Pack Abs on Social Media Post Workout, Fans Go Gaga Over it | SEE PIC

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini – who made his ODI and T20I debut in 2019 – has built a reputation for himself as a no-nonsense pacer. He is fast, sharp and accurate and is extremely fit. Despite the pandemic, he has kept himself fit and took to social media to share a picture of his abs post-workout. In the picture, his sharp abs are visible and if one takes a closer look, he has eight-pack abs, which even the extremely fit Indian skipper Virat Kohli does not have.

“Since Unlock 1 (which the government announced on May 31 after a nationwide lockdown since late March), I have regularly visited the local stadium for my running drills. I am a pacer and running is important for my leg strength and rhythm,” Saini, who is one of the few India pacers to have managed to start bowling at the nets post lockdown, said over the phone in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Along with the picture he shared on Twitter, he also had a motivational caption along with it, which read, “If it would have been easy, I would not be on this path.”

He has five wickets in as many ODIs and has 13 scalps in 20 T20Is and is yet to make his Test debut. He has been a regular for the India A side and made it to the national side when he replaced an injured Mohammed Shami for the one-off Test against Bangladesh.

The promising pacer will next be seen in the cash-rich Indian Premier League which is slated to take place in the UAE after ICC postponed the T20 World Cup.