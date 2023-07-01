Advertisement

Naveen Ul Haq Called Virat Kohli A Donkey? Afghan Pacer's Recent Instagram Post Stirs Controversy

Naveen ul Haq recently shared a cryptic video on Instagram with a strong message. The video contains a story of a Tiger and a Donkey. The fans are speculating that Naveen indirectly called Virat a donkey.

Updated: July 1, 2023 5:09 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Naveen ul Haq grabbed a lot of eyeballs when he got into a heated altercation with Virat Kohli during LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2023. Naveen did not stop there and kept on posting cryptic messages on his social media handles, taking an indirect dig at Virat Kohli.

A month later, Naveen ul Haq again stirred controversy by posting a cryptic tweet, possibly targeting Virat Kohli. Naveen shared a video story of a Tiger and a Donkey with a message.

"The worst waste of time is arguing with the fool and fanatic who does not care about truth or reality, but only the victory of his beliefs and illusions. There are people who no matter how much evidence we present to them, are not in the capacity to understand, and others are blinded by ego, hatred, and resentment, and all they want is to be right even if they are not," the message read.

Meanwhile, the fans are linking up the story to his fight with Virat Kohli, with many alleging that Naveen called Virat Kohli a donkey. The truth, however, stays in Naveen ul Haq's heart. It has been a while since Naveen had a fight with Kohli and usually on-field battles do not last that long. It could be that the post is not targeted towards Kohli, but it could be the other way around as well.

 

Naveen ul Haq Opens Up On Fight With Virat Kohli

Naveen ul Haq recently opened up on his fight with Virat Kohli and said that the RCB star started the fight by forcefully shaking his hands. "He shouldn't have said all those things during the match and after it. I didn't started the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight,"Naveen told BBC Pashto in an interview last month.

