Naveen Ul Haq Gives A Brutal Reply To Fans Who Mocked Him With Kohli-Kohli Chants, Says ' I Enjoy It'

Naveen ul Haq reacted to the Kohli Kohli chants by fans and said that he is not bothered by the outside noise, adding that he enjoys it.

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants suffered a massive 81-run loss to Mumbai Indians to bow out of the IPL 2023. Akash Madhwal's sensational spell of 5-5 helped MI bowl out LSG for 101, in a chase of 182. For LSG, Naveen ul Haq was sensational with the ball and picked four wickets, restricting MI to a par score of 182/8, however, the shambolic show by the batters let the team down.

Meanwhile, Naveen pulled out a unique 'shut the noise' celebration to make a statement after fans taunted him with Kohli, Kohli chants during the match. This is not the first time Naveen has been mocked with Kohli-Kohli chants. In fact, post Naveen ul Haq's fight with Virat Kohli during LSG vs RCB match, Naveen has been consistently intimidated by the Kohli cheers. The LSG pacer has now reacted to the crowd chants and said that he enjoys it.

"I enjoy it," Naveen said of the chanting. "I like that everybody in the ground is chanting his name, or any other player's name. It gives me passion to play well for my team."

"I don't concentrate on the outside noise. I just focus on my own cricket. It's not like if the crowd is chanting or anyone is saying something... it doesn't affect me. As professional sportsmen you have to take it in your stride. One day you will not do your best for the team and these fans are going to give it to you. On another day, you'll do a special thing for your team and the same people are going to chant your name," Naveen added.

The Conditions Were Helpful: Naveen On His 4-Wicket Haul Against MI Naveen reflected on his sensational spell against MI and said the conditions were helpful, adding that he tried varying his line and length to keep the batters guessing which paid off.

"You assess the conditions. You see the conditions, what they offer. I think the pitch was offering a bit of help," Naveen opined. "It wasn't like we were bowling 3-4 slower ones in an over but just to keep the batters guessing, you have to vary your pace and vary your line and length. It comes with T20, it's a fast format and you have to adjust quickly and be a step ahead of the batter."

Naveen ul Haq Reflects On LSG's Performance In IPL 2023 Naveen also shed light on LSG's performance as a team and said that he believes the team could have done better.