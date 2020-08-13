A majority of India's domestic cricketers endured shoulder or knee injuries during the season gone by, says the first ever 'Injury Surveillance Report' prepared by the Rahul Dravid-led National Cricket Academy, which is also working towards the introduction of a virtual learning platform. <p></p> <p></p>The 48-page report, accessed by <em>PTI</em>, states that between April 2019 and March 2020, 262 cricketers, which includes 218 men and 44 women, were at the NCA for rehab programmes. <p></p> <p></p>The report has a pie chart for the season which states that 14.75 percent of the players (male and female) sustained shoulder injuries which is about 38 of them. <p></p> <p></p>The second most common were knee injuries with 13.11 percent players (34) constituting the list. <p></p> <p></p>It also states that a majority of the career-threatening Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries (74 per cent) occur in first two years of "return to sport". <p></p> <p></p>Ankle (11.48 per cent), thigh (10.49 per cent) and lumbar spine (7.54 per cent) are among the next most susceptible to injuries among the cricketers surveyed in the report. <p></p> <p></p>The Dravid-led NCA has been working to revamp its functioning and facilities. He has also held meetings with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in the past few months to assess the plans. <p></p> <p></p>Restructuring Coaching programme <p></p> <p></p>The NCA report also talks about a revamp of "Coaches' Education Programme" to make it more "learner centric". <p></p> <p></p>It stresses on new 'Coach Certification Courses' with "redesigned curriculum which is more learner centric (cricket, physiotherapy and Strength and Conditioning). <p></p> <p></p>The report states that NCA will have at least 24 such programmes (13 for Level 1, 10 for Level 2 and 1 for Level 3) in which 576 aspiring coaches are set to participate. <p></p> <p></p>Development of Learning Management Systems (LMS) <p></p> <p></p>An exclusive 'Virtual Learning Platform" for NCA is being set up. NCA is exploring the idea of conducting online courses with blended learning (online and face to face).