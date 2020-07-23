NCT vs AMD Dream11 Predictions And Team Hints, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Amdocs Cricket Club vs Nicosia Tigers Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 23, 7:30 PM IST

NCT vs AMD Dream11 Team And Picks

Nicosia Tigers vs Amdocs Cricket Club Dream11 Tips For July 23, 2020 Match 20: On the third day of the Cyprus League, Punjab and Amdocs played the opening fixture with the former emerging winner by eight wickets followed by Moufflons beating Nicosia by seven runs. In the third match, Punjab again prevailed, this time getting the better of Moufflons by seven wickets while in the next match, they beat Nicosia by 55 runs. In the fifth and final match of Wednesday, Moufflons thrashed Amdocs by 40 runs.

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Nicosia Tigers vs Amdocs Cricket Club Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

NCT vs AMD Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

NCT vs AMD My Dream11 Team

Yasir Khan (captain), Swaroop Pattanaik (vice-captain), Shaildendra Chauhan, Aizaz Jameel, Iftekar Jaman, Rashidul Hassan, Vimal Khanduri, Vilok Sharma, Faruk Ahmed, Anowar Hussain, Shabbi Ul-Hassan

Nicosia Tigers vs Amdocs Cricket Club Full Squad List

NCT: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Amir Sohail, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Qasim Anwar, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Benojir Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel, Habibur Rahman, Yasir Khan, Jahid Hassan, Faruk Ahmed, Abdul Manan

AMD: Avanish Rane, Rahul Shukla, Shravan Kumar, Vijaya Naravula, Aniket Malpure, Swaroop Pattanaik, Rahul Shukla, Vilok Sharma, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Santosh Manda, Sumeet Advani, Giridhar Singh, Gaurav Sangwan, Neelesh Makarande, Sanjeev Kumar, Lahu Deshmukh, Shailendra Chauhan, Preetaj Doel, Aritra Chakraborty, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Saurabh Panghal, Chaitas Shah

Check Dream11 Top Picks/ NCT Dream11 Prediction / AMD Dream11 Prediction / Nicosia Tigers Dream11 Team/ Amdocs Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Latest/ Cricket Fantasy Tips/Dream11 Tips