NCT vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, 3rd Quarter- Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 1:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Nicosia Tigers vs Black Caps will take place at 02:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 22, Saturday, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

NCT vs BCP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Mahmoud(c), Pawandeep

Batsmen: Roman Mazumder, Iftekar Jaman(vc), Managala Gunasekara

All-rounders: Tejwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Rashidul Hassan, Munnah Rahman

Bowlers: Jahid Hassan, Gurpreet Singh

NCT vs BCP Probable XI

Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mahmoud, Yasir Mehmood, Sagor Rahman(wk), Jahid Hassan(c), Fahad Mehmood, Bikash Shreshta, Munnah Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Ashish Bam, Rashidul Hassan

Black Caps: Managala Gunasekara, Pawandeep(wk), Tejwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Lovedeep Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Rajwinder Brar(c), Gurpreet Singh, Chetan Sharma