NCT vs CYM Dream11, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Team, Full Squad Nicosia Tigers vs Cyprus Moufflons Fantasy Tips July 22, 1:30 PM IST

NCT vs CYM Dream11 Team And Picks

NCT vs CYM Dream11 Tips: We are into the day three of the ECS T10- Cyprus with five more matches lined up for Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Punjab will take on Amdocs followed by Nicosia vs Moufflons. Punjab will again take the field against Moufflons to complete the afternoon session. In the evening, Moufflons will play their third match of the day against Amdocs and fourth against Punjab. So Moufflons are going to have a pretty busy Wednesday.

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Nicosia Tigers vs Cyprus Moufflons Toss Time: 1:00 PM IST

NCT vs CYM Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

NCT vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Gursewak Singh (captain), Iftekhar Jaman (vice-captain), Aizaz Jameel, Zeeshan Sarwar, Anowar Hossain, Ravi Kumar, Waqar Ali, Faysal Mia, Yasir Khan, Chamal Sadun, Shabbi Ul Hassan

Nicosia Tigers vs Cyprus Moufflons Full Squad List

NCT: Abdul Manan, Faysal Mia, Yasir Khan, Jahid Hassan, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Benojir Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Habibur Rahman, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel, Faruk Ahmed, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Amir Sohail, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Qasim Anwar

CYM: Mehran Khan, Murali Alanki, Chamal Sadun, Zeeshan Sarwar, Lakhwinder Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Murtaza Yamin, Gursewak Singh, Nalin Pathirana, Gaganpreet Singh, Kamal Raiz, Scott Austin, Ahil Malik, Manjinder Singh, Gurdeep Sharma,Gurwinder Singh, Rajasekhar Poluri, Arslan Ashraf, Manikanta Ranimekala, Minhas Khan, Riyaz Kajalwala, Ravi Kumar, Waqar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Hussain