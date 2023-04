NCT vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 5:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Nicosia Tigers vs Everest will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 13, Thursday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

NCT vs EVE My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper Zeeshan Mehamood, Ram Jaishwal

Batsmen Bimal Ranabhat, Iftekar Jaman, Jeevan Lasmal

All-rounders Sahil Akthar (vc), Munnah Rahman, Yasir Mehmood-I (c)

Bowlers Arjun Shahi, Jahid Hassan, Tomal Aminul

NCT vs EVE Probable XI Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mahmoud, Yasir Mehmood, Sagor Rahman(wk), Jahid Hassan(c), Fahad Mehmood, Bikash Shreshta, Munnah Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Ashish Bam, Sohail Adnan

Everest: Bimal Ranabhat(c), Jeevan Lamsal, Sahil Akthar, Arjun Shahi, Rajesh Nepal, Mohammad Husain, Shyam Pandit(wk), Ram Jaishwal, Bhuwan Khatri, Bhimsen Basnet, Adarsh Dev