NCT vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 2:20 PM IST

Best players list of NCT vs NRK, Nicosia Tigers CC Dream11 Team Player List, Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

NCT vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023

TOSS: The match toss between Nicosia Tigers vs Napa Royal Kings will take place at 1:50 PM IST.

Start Time: April 15, Saturday, 2:20 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

NCT vs NRK My Dream11 Team

Keepers : Zeeshan Mehamood (vc), Muhammad Ikram

Batsmen : Gundeep Singh, Roman Mazumder, Iftekar Jaman

All-rounders : Sehran Ahmed (c), Hardeep Singh-III, Rashidul Hassan

Bowlers : Manzoor Ali, Jahid Hassan, Tomal Aminul

NCT vs NRK Probable XI

Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mahmoud, Yasir Mehmood, Rashidul Hassan, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan(c), Ashish Bam(wk), Riadul Islam, Tomal Aminul, Sakhawat Hossain, Sufian Muhammad

Napa Royal Kings: Sehran Ahmed, Hardeep Singh(c), Sarpreet Singh, Manzoor Ali, Karan Singh, Karanvir Singh, Rahul Behl, Jasdeep Singh, Shahid Ali, Gundeep Singh(wk), Rauf Zaman