Advertisement

NED vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction, T10 International , Match 6 & 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European T10 International Tri Series, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 2:15 & 8:15 PM IST

NED vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction, T10 International , Match 6 & 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European T10 International Tri Series, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 2:15 & 8:15 PM IST

Best players list of NED vs GIB, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Gibraltar Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 9, 2023 12:21 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team NED vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of NED vs GIB, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Gibraltar Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Netherlands vs Gibraltar will take place at 1:45 & 7:45 PM IST

Start Time: April 9, Sunday, 02:15 & 8:15 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

NED vs GIB My Dream11 Team

Wicketeeper Kayron Stagno

Batsmen Kenroy Nestor (c), Sikander-Zulfiqar, Phil Raikes

All-rounders Saqib Zulfiqar (vc), Louis Bruce, Aryan Dutt

Bowlers Sebastiaan Braat, Clayton Floyd, Andrew Reyes, Kabir Mirpuri

 

NED vs GIB Probable XI

 

Netherlands: Asad Zulfiqar, Roel Verhagen(wk), Boris Gorlee, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat , Sikander Zulfiqar, Ratha Alphonse, Aryan Dutt, Olivier Elenbaas, Clayton Floyd, Alex Roy

Gibraltar: Louis Bruce, Avinash Pai , Iain Latin, Kayron Stagno(wk), Philip Raikes, Julian Freyone, Andrew Reyes, Samarth Bodha, Kabir Mirpuri, Jack Horrocks, Zachary Simpson

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
NED vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction, T10 International , Match 6 & 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European T10 International Tri Series, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 2:15 & 8:15 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

NED vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction, T10 International , Match 6 & 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European T10 International Tri Series, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 2:15 & 8:15 PM IST

NED vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction, T10 International , Matc...

KAG vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST

KAG vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 24: Ca...

'David, If Your Are Listening, Don't Come To IPL': Virender Sehwag Fumes On Warner's Bizarre Knock Against RR

'David, If Your Are Listening, Don't Come To IPL': Virender ...

Deepak Chahar Likely To Miss 4-5 Matches For CSK In IPL 2023 Due To Hamstring Injury

Deepak Chahar Likely To Miss 4-5 Matches For CSK In IPL 2023...

IPL 2023: David Warner In Hot Soup After Bizzare Knock Against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: David Warner In Hot Soup After Bizzare Knock Again...

Advertisement