NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today’s Netherlands vs Ireland Match Sportspark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, 02.00 PM IST June 4, Friday

NED vs IRE Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd ODI

Netherlands vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NED vs IRE at Lord’s, London. The excitement of ODI cricket resumes as 2nd ODI between Ireland and Netherlands is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 2nd ODI match between NED vs IRE will begin at 02.00 PM IST on June 4, Friday. Both teams will look to win this game to boost their morale. It will be more crucial for the Netherlands to revive their cricketing structure as they have a good chance to start it. While Ireland will look to level the series after losing the first ODI. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd ODI – NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Netherlands vs Ireland Dream11 Tips, NED vs IRE Probable Playing XIs, NED vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd ODI.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI toss between the Netherlands vs Ireland will take place at 01:30 PM IST, June 4, Friday

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sportspark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen Andy Balbirnie (c), Max O’Dowd, Paul Stirling

All-rounders Andy McBrine, Logan van Beek (vc), Mark Adair, Pieter Seelar

Bowlers Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Timm van der Gugten

Netherlands vs Ireland Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar, Scott Edwards, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Netherlands vs Ireland Squads

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar, Scott Edwards, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren, Tobias Visee, Aryan Dutt, Bas De Leede.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NED Dream11 Team/ IRE Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ Netherlands vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 2nd ODI/ Online Cricket Tips and more.