NED vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Netherlands vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 2nd T20I, At Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>NED vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Netherlands vs New Zealand</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>NED vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Netherlands vs New Zealand : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 2nd T20I, Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Netherlands vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction NED vs NZ 2022: Best players list of NED vs NZ, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Netherlands &amp; New Zealand will take place at 8:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 08:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>NED vs NZ My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Max O'Dowd, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver, Scott Edwards (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (vc), Fred Klaassen, Lockie Ferguson, Shariz Ahmad. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>NED vs NZ Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Netherlands:</strong> Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad. <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand:</strong> Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.