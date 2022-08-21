NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Netherlands vs Pakistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd ODI, At Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Netherlands vs Pakistan

The Netherlands will clash with Pakistan in the third fixture and the final fixture of the ODI series at Haelaarweg in Rotterdam on Sunday. Pakistan got a thumping victory in the second match and took an unassailable 2-0 lead. Haris Rauf and Mohammed Nawaz showed a good bowling spell and took three wickets each. Naseem Shah bagged two wickets while Mohammad Wasim and Shadab took only one wicket each. The Netherlands got all out at 186 runs.

Pakistan openers could not get a god start as they lost wickets early in the match, Fakhar Zaman could only make 3 runs while Imam-ul-Haq lost his wicket at 6. However star performer of Pakistan cricket, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman scored fifties and led Pakistan to their thumping victory. Pakistan will be next seen in UAE to play in Asia Cup 2022 and they will lock horns with India in their first match.

NED vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Netherlands vs Pakistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd ODI, Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

TOSS: The match toss between Netherlands & Pakistan will take place at 2:00 PM IST

Start Time: 02:30 PM IST and 11:00 AM Local Time

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

NED vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Scott Edwards, Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam, Tom Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede (vc), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf (c), Shanawaz Dahani.

NED vs PAK Probable XI

Netherlands: Musa Ahmad, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Zahid Mahmood, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.