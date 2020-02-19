Former Australian pacer <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Brett-Lee">Brett Lee</a> believes with Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodriguez in their ranks, India women's cricket team boasts of a solid batting unit and one has to keep a close eye on them as he feels they will add the fourth dimension to the upcoming ICC Women's T20 WC 2020 starting on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>"With Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in their batting unit, we'll also need to keep a close eye on India, a side who are set to add a fourth dimension to this tournament," Lee wrote in his column for the ICC. <p></p> <p></p>Lee also felt the tournament opener between hosts Australia and India is ideal as it will set the tone for the World Cup. The 43-year-old feels India and Australia are the two most impressive sides of the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"We saw in the tri-series that these two countries play exciting brands of cricket and I can't wait for what is not only going to be a fantastic match, but also a huge occasion for global sport," added Lee. <p></p> <p></p>Lee also felt that the hosts led by Meg Lanning are the favourites going into the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"The home nation will be confident in their chances of having won the tournament four times so far. And in Meg Lanning, they have a really special captain who is the perfect lead to her team of superstars," said Lee. <p></p> <p></p>He was also confident that England and New Zealand will also do well in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"England and New Zealand, led by Heather Knight and Sophie Devine, also bring with them incredibly solid and talented teams that should feel confident of doing well," he added.