Former Australian pacer Brett Lee believes with Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodriguez in their ranks, India women’s cricket team boasts of a solid batting unit and one has to keep a close eye on them as he feels they will add the fourth dimension to the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 WC 2020 starting on Friday.

“With Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in their batting unit, we’ll also need to keep a close eye on India, a side who are set to add a fourth dimension to this tournament,” Lee wrote in his column for the ICC.

Lee also felt the tournament opener between hosts Australia and India is ideal as it will set the tone for the World Cup. The 43-year-old feels India and Australia are the two most impressive sides of the tournament.

“We saw in the tri-series that these two countries play exciting brands of cricket and I can’t wait for what is not only going to be a fantastic match, but also a huge occasion for global sport,” added Lee.

Lee also felt that the hosts led by Meg Lanning are the favourites going into the tournament.

“The home nation will be confident in their chances of having won the tournament four times so far. And in Meg Lanning, they have a really special captain who is the perfect lead to her team of superstars,” said Lee.

He was also confident that England and New Zealand will also do well in the tournament.

“England and New Zealand, led by Heather Knight and Sophie Devine, also bring with them incredibly solid and talented teams that should feel confident of doing well,” he added.