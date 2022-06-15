Neeraj Chopra Breaks National Record With 89.30 M Javelin Throw

New Delhi: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday set a new national record to cover a distance of 89.30 metres in the Javelin throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. With the throw, Chopra broke his previous national record which he set at Patiala in March last year when he threw 88.07m. Despite breaking the national record, Chopra could not fetch a gold in the tournament and had to settle for a Silver. Finland’s Oliver Helander won the gold medal at the event with a throw of 89.83 metres.

This was Chopra’s first outing since the Tokyo Olympics, where he won the gold medal with a throw of 87.58m on August 7, 2021. Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in Athletics and only the second individual gold medal winner in the history of the gala event.

Coming back to the Paavo Nurmi Games, Chopra was exceptional in the tournament and almost touched the 90m mark, considered the gold standard in the world of javelin throw. Chopra’s first throw was 86.92m before he threw at a distance of 89.30m. His next three throws were fouls while he threw 85.85m in his sixth and final throw.

Meanwhile, Finland’s Oliver Helander emerged as the surprise winner of the tournament. He had a personal best of 88.02m and the season’s best of 80.36m before the event, but he shocked many with a throw of 89.83m in his second attempt to bag a gold. Chopra’s 89.30m effort takes him to the fifth spot in the world season leaders’ list.

Tournament favourite and reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who holds the world record of throwing the javelin at 93.07m during a gold medal winning run in the Doha Diamond League last month, came third with an effort of 86.60m. This was Peters’ first defeat after seven consecutive wins.

While many are eagerly waiting for Chopra to breach the 90m mark, the Indian stalwart is not keen on pushing himself beyond limits too early. Chopra, in an earlier interaction, had said that he will not push himself for the 90m mark too early and would look to build up slowly to peak during the World Championships in Eugene, USA in July later this year.