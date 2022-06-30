Neeraj Chopra Records New High At Stockholm Diamond League, Betters Previous Throw To Set New National Record | VIDEO

<strong>Stockholm Diamond League:</strong> Neeraj Chopra seems to be making a habit of making and bettering his own previous records as Thursday saw him return with yet another gigantic 89.94m throw at the Stockholm Diamond League , a new national record breaking the previous one set by him only recently. <p></p> <p></p>Chopra achieved his personal best throw apart from setting a new national record and is slowly inching towards the 90m mark which is just a matter of time, as many agree and won't come as a surprise if it happens tonight. A national came at the first attemp with five more to go. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Watch Neeraj Chopra's Gigantic Throw Of 89.94m - A New National Record:</strong> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Massive, MAAAAAAAASIVE throw from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NeerajChopra?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NeerajChopra</a> for yet another NR. <p></p> <p></p>89.94m. MASSIVE.<a href="https://t.co/KqUs32klvY">pic.twitter.com/KqUs32klvY</a></p> <p></p> Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) <a href="https://twitter.com/JesuisShyam/status/1542563198754500608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">BOOM! ??? <p></p> <p></p>Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/Neeraj_chopra1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Neeraj_chopra1</a> for your new National Record throw of 89.94 meters at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StockholmDL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StockholmDL</a>.... Whole India ?? is proud of you <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NeerajChopra?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NeerajChopra</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JaiHind?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JaiHind</a> <p></p> <p></p><a href="https://t.co/KGp4Tpj5Lc">pic.twitter.com/KGp4Tpj5Lc</a></p> <p></p> Bikash SidNaaz (@Bikuengr) <a href="https://twitter.com/Bikuengr/status/1542571230162669568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>