Neeraj Chopra Records New High At Stockholm Diamond League, Betters Previous Throw To Set New National Record | VIDEO

Stockholm Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra seems to be making a habit of making and bettering his own previous records as Thursday saw him return with yet another gigantic 89.94m throw at the Stockholm Diamond League , a new national record breaking the previous one set by him only recently.

Chopra achieved his personal best throw apart from setting a new national record and is slowly inching towards the 90m mark which is just a matter of time, as many agree and won’t come as a surprise if it happens tonight. A national came at the first attemp with five more to go.

Watch Neeraj Chopra’s Gigantic Throw Of 89.94m – A New National Record:

Massive, MAAAAAAAASIVE throw from #NeerajChopra for yet another NR. 89.94m. MASSIVE.pic.twitter.com/KqUs32klvY Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) June 30, 2022