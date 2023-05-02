Nepal Beat UAE By 7 Wickets In ACC Men's Premier Cup; Joins India, Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023

Nepal defeated UAE by seven wickets in ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 to join India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023

New Delhi: Nepal picked up a seven-wicket over UAE in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 to book a berth in the Asia Cup 2023. Nepal has joined India and Pakistan in Group A. Chasing a target of 118 set by UAE, Nepal lost three early wickets and were reduced to 22-3, however, a magnificent 67 by Gulsan Jha and 36 by Bhim Sharki took Nepal over the line without breaking the sweat.

For UAE, Asif Khan scored 46 but didn't get any support from the other end as UAE were bowled out for 117. Nepal bowlers were on fire and didn't give anything away to UAE batters. Lalit Rajbanshi took four wickets while Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane took two wickets each.

Passionate Nepal Cricket Fans Waited In The Rain Meanwhile, the match was stopped due to rain on Monday, with play to resume from the same position on Tuesday. Even though the rain was heavy and it was evident that play won't be possible on Monday, the fans waited hours with umbrellas in hope to witness some action. The passion of Nepal Cricket fans is a massive positive sign for Nepal Cricket.