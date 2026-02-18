Nepal stun Scotland at Wankhede to end 12-Year T20 World Cup wait with thrilling 7-wicket win

A 12-year wait ends in Mumbai! Nepal stun Scotland in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2026 clash thanks to Dipendra Singh Airee’s heroics.

Nepal cricket team

Nepal delivered a memorable finale to their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, defeating Scotland by seven wickets in a high-stakes Group C encounter at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 17, 2026. This victory marked Nepal’s first win in the T20 World Cup since 2014, ending a 12-year wait and sending the passionate Nepali fans into raptures.

Nepal’s rollercoaster campaign comes to a positive close

Nepal had endured a tough group stage, suffering narrow defeats including a four-run loss to England in their opener, followed by setbacks against Italy and West Indies. Despite the earlier disappointments, they showed resilience and character in their final match, signing off on a high note with a clinical chase.

A large contingent of Nepali supporters packed the stands, creating an electric atmosphere throughout the tournament and particularly in this dead-rubber clash.

Scotland, meanwhile, slumped to their third defeat in four matches, concluding a disappointing campaign.

Dipendra Singh Airee’s explosive knock steals the show

Chasing a competitive target of 171, Nepal reached 171/3 in 19.2 overs with four balls to spare. The hero of the chase was Dipendra Singh Airee, who smashed an unbeaten 50 off just 23 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes for a blistering strike rate.

Airee was awarded Player of the Match for his match-winning innings. Openers Kushal Bhurtel 43 off 35 balls and Aasif Sheikh 33 provided a solid platform with a 74-run stand in 9.1 overs. After Nepal slipped to 98/3 in the 13.2 overs-losing Rohit Paudel 16 cheaply-Scotland sensed a comeback.

However, Airee and Gulshan Jha 24* off 17 balls, with one four and two sixes turned the tide with an unbroken 73-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Airee’s aggressive 20-run over in the 16th including two sixes and a four shifted momentum decisively in Nepal’s favor.

Scotland’s Michael Leask claimed three wickets but couldn’t prevent the chase.

Sompal Kami’s brilliant spell restricts Scotland

Earlier, opting to bowl first, Nepal bowled Scotland out for 170/7 in 20 overs. Michael Jones top-scored with a rapid 71 off 45 balls eight fours, three sixes, sharing an 80-run opening stand with George Munsey 27 off 29 balls.

Sompal Kami was Nepal’s star with the ball, picking up 3/25 in his spell. He dismissed Jones in the 16th over with a yorker and took a stunning one-handed return catch to remove Mark Watt McMullen 25 in the same over, applying crucial brakes on Scotland’s momentum.

Nandan Yadav chipped in with 2/34, ensuring Scotland never fully accelerated in the death overs.

This emphatic win provided Nepal with a fitting end to their 2026 T20 World Cup journey, boosting morale for future campaigns and delighting their dedicated supporters who turned Wankhede into a sea of Nepali flags.

