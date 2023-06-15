Nepal vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm Up, Harare: Live Streaming Details And Where To Watch Online Free

Nepal vs Oman live streaming details for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Harare. Match will not be available for streaming and only live scores will be available.

Nepal will play Oman in their second warm-up game of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Nepal lost their first warm-up game to UAE so they will be keen to bag a win and go into the tournament on a high. Meanwhile, Oman also tasted defeat in their first warm-up game against hosts Zimbabwe and will be desperate for a win.

Nepal vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm Up, Game 6 Date And Time Date: June 15

Time: 12:30 PM

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Nepal vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm Up, Game 6 Jun2 15 Pitch Report The pitch will be favourable for the batters. The new ball might swing early on but there should not be much on offer once the ball gets soft.

Nepal vs Oman Head To Head Nepal and Oman have clashed on seven occasions, with Nepal winning three matches while Oman winning four.

Nepal vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm Up, Game 6 June 15 Live Streaming Nepal vs Oman World Cup Qualifier warm up match will not be telecasted on TV or streamed live. Only scores will be available and fans can switch to CricketCountry for the live blog.

Nepal vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm Up, Game 6 June 15 Playing 11s Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel,Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Gulsan Jha, Arjun Saud, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee,