Nepal vs UAE Dream 11 Prediction, ICC CWC Qualifiers Warm Up Match 4, June 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report

Nepal vs UAE ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Dream 11: Nepal and UAE will clash in the fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers warm-up match. The two teams share an intense rivalry. Nepal recently defeated UAE to book a berth in the Asia Cup 2023.

Nepal vs UAE CC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Match Details Date And Time: June 13, 12:30 PM

Venue: Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare

Nepal vs UAE ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Harare Weather Report The weather will be pleasant for cricket. It will be bright and sunny with temperature hovering around 20 degrees.

Nepal vs UAE ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Harare Pitch Report The surface will be flat and good for cricket for the most part. However, the new ball might offer some help to the pacers.

Nepal vs UAE ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Playing 11s Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, K Bhurtel, Rohit Kumar Paudel , Dipendra Singh Airee, Paras Khadka, Kushal Malla, Asif Sheikh(wk), Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Sompal Kami

United Arab Emirates: CP Rizwan , Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Aryan Lakra, V Aravind(wk), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, K Meiyappan, Kashif Daud, Raja Akifullah Khan

Nepal vs UAE ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Dream 11 Team Keeper Vritiya Aravind (C), Asif Seikh

Batters Waseem Muhammad, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Kushal Bhurtal, Asif Khan

All-Rounders Kushal Malla, Ali Nasser, Rohan Mustafa (C), Gulshan Jha