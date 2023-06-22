Nepal vs West Indies World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Nepal vs West Indies Today Match Live Streaming: West Indies and Nepal will clash in match 9 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. West Indies picked up a brilliant win over the USA in their opening game while Nepal defeated the USA in the previous game as well, after suffering defeat against hosts Zimbabwe in the first match.

Nepal vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report The match will be played at the Harare Sports Club. The pitch so far in Harare has been good for batting and there is very little help on offer for the bowlers. Team batting first will be looking to post a big score on the board as chasing has been easy on the surface.

Nepal vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report The conditions will be pleasant with temperature ranging between 26 and 7 degrees. The sky will be clear with plenty of sunshine for the players to enjoy.

Nepal vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming The Nepal vs West Indies ODI match can be watched on Star Sports Channels while the live streaming will be available on Hotstar app.

Nepal vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Squads West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Keacy Carty, Yannic Cariah