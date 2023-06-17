Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1- Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Nepal VS Zimbabwe ICC World Cup Qualifier Match- Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update

New Delhi: Nepal will begin their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 campaign against Zimbabwe. This will be Nepal's first ODI game against a full member country. Nepal has already faced Zimbabwe but not in ODI format.

Zimbabwe defeated Nepal by 116 runs in their last encounter, which was contested in 2018, Sikandar Raza and Brendon Taylor both scored a century.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1 Date And Time: June 18, 12:45 pm

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1 Pitch Report The captain who wins the toss will likely choose to bowl first because the Harare surface typically improves in quality for batting in the afternoon.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1 Weather Update As it is 26 degrees are expected to be the temperature, and the sky will be entirely clear. There is no chance of rain.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1 Head to Head Nepal and Zimbabwe had met each other back in 2018 in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018. Last year, Nepal invited Zimbabwe for a series and Zimbabwe A toured Nepal where they played T20 and ODI series. In 20 overs series, it was all square 1-1 after the second match being washed out. However, Nepal managed to win the 50- overs series 2-1.

Squad Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sarki, Pratish GC, Lalit Rabanshi, Arjun Saud, Kishore Mahato.