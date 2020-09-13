Neroli Meadows – who was a presenter with Fox Sports was axed – will now be doing a stint with Indian Premier League this season in UAE. She was asked to leave as a part of the ‘cost-cutting’ policy of the organistion. After she was asked to leave Fox Sports, cricket writer Peter Lalor was shocked and said that Meadows knew football and cricket “inside out”.

“I’ve watched her work on cricket for over 10 years. Neroli is one of the best in the business. Hard working, smart and well connected. Breaks news. Gets great interviews. Knows footy & cricket inside out. This is terrible,” Lalor wrote.

Not just cricket, but she has played the role of a presenter in AFL matches as well. Apart from glamour, Neroli will bring a lot of experience to the table.

Due to her popularity, a fan had in the past requested her inclusion in the IPL. Recently, she replied to the old message.

She replied: “Sounds like I owe you! Haha I can’t wait to be involved thanks for the support!! See you on the 19th!”

Time and again, her work has been praised and she has been regarded as ‘one of the best in the business.’

IPL 13 is scheduled to start on September 19 when Mumbai Indians will start their title defense against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.