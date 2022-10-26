Sydney: India is set to take on Netherlands in their second group game of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Virat Kohli produced a surreal innings of 82 to help India beat Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener by six wickets.

Chasing a target of 160, India were jolted by early blows as Pakistan reduced them to 31-4. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) stabilized the Indian innings and stitched a century partnership between them. However, the run rate was climbing and the equation came down to 48 off the last three overs.

Virat Kohli, who was batting at a strike rate of around 110, turned on the beast mode and hit a flurry of boundaries to reduce the equation to 28 off eight balls. The win still looked far away before Kohli hit back to back sixes of Haris Rauf in the penultimate over to leave 16 runs to win in the final over. He hit a six in the final over as well to take India to an impressive win. The 82 run knock was one of Kohli’s best in a long time and it seems the veteran is back at his peak.

Ahead of the crucial game against India, Netherland skipper Scott Edwards said that he is wary of the Virat Kohli threat and is hoping that he doesn’t repeat his heroics against them.

“What Virat (Kohli) did the other day (against Pakistan) was pretty surreal. You hope you don’t come up against him on one of those days because he looked pretty hard to stop,” said Edwards at the pre-match press conference.

Edwards also said that it is a big occasion to play against a team like India at the SCG. “Yeah, it’s huge. You always dream of playing World Cups, and the SCG is one of the most famous grounds in the world. And then, to add, you are playing against arguably one of the best teams in the world, yes, it’s pretty surreal.”