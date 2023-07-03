Netherlands vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Netherlands vs Oman ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Netherlands vs Oman Today Match Live Streaming: It is the fifth match of the Super Six round of the ongoing ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, where the Netherlands will face Oman on July 3 at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

It is a must-win match for both teams, as the winning team will be one step closer to qualifying for the World Cup, while the losing team will be disqualified. Both teams have faced each other just once, which was won by the Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a high-scoring pitch, really suitable for batters. Batters will dominate bowlers, as the average score scored on this pitch is 300. Bowlers have to put in some extra effort in the game.

Netherlands vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

It is a sunny day in Harare; the maximum temperature it can go up to is 20 degrees Celsius with a wind speed of 18 km/h. There are no chances of rain, whereas the humidity level is 36 percent.

Netherlands vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Netherlands vs Oman match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

NED vs OMN: Probable XIs: Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(captain & wicket-keeper), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt