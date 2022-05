Plenty to gain for both teams from this 3-match ODI series. As we all know, all these games are a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-2022/23, and West Indies are stationed at number 10 on the table as opposed to the Netherlands who are positioned last. The team from the Caribbean Island would be eyeing 30 easy points from this tour, and if that happens, they will shoot up to number 3 on the table. The Dutch team though won’t make it easy, as they also have a chance to break into the top 10 by winning all the games against a relatively weaker West Indian side.Â