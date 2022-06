West Indies, on the other hand, delivered a clinical performance in the first game. Akeal Hosein was the standout performer with the ball while seamers also did their job decently. Shai Hope was the star with the bat and Windies will be overall very happy with how they went about their chase. Nkrumah Bonner and Nicholas Pooran missed out in the last game with the bat but expect both of them to be at the top of their game today. Can Dutch fight back and level the series here? Or will Nicholas Pooran and his young team seal the series in this second ODI? Let’s find out. Also, the forecast is cloudy for the day but we hope that the rain god stays away from the action. Toss and team sheets in a while.