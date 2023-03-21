Advertisement
LIVE SCORE Netherlands vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Netherlands Opt To Bowl
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI Live Score: Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe start as favourites.
LIVE SCORE ZIM vs NED 1st ODI: Zimbabwe will host the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series. The first ODI of the series will be played on March 21 at the Harare Sports Club Harare. Zimbabwe will be led by Craig Ervine and will welcome players like Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams, and Tendai Chatara back into the squad.
On the other hand, the Netherlands will be led by Scott Edwards. The team has the potential to beat Zimbabwe on their home turf.
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI Date And Venue
The first ODI between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands will be played at the Harare Sports Club on March 21. The match will get underway at 1:00 PM IST.
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI: TV Channels And Live Streaming
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI will not be televised in India but fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the Fancode App.
zimbabwe vs Netherlands Probable playing XI:
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
17 Mar 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 20 Mar 2023
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
20 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Match Abandoned
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
18 Mar 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
West Indies beat South Africa by 48 runs
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
19 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Australia beat India by 10 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS