‘Never imagined playing 100 matches’: Axar Patel reflects on emotional journey ahead of 100th T20I vs England

India all-rounder Axar Patel is on the verge of a memorable career milestone as he prepares to play his 100th T20 International in the fourth T20I against England. The landmark comes during a phase in which the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder has established himself as one of India’s most reliable performers in white-ball cricket after years of patience and perseverance.

A dream milestone after years of hard work

Ahead of the fourth T20I, Axar admitted that reaching 100 T20Is was something he never expected when he first wore the India jersey over a decade ago. Having already completed 100 T20I wickets earlier in the series, he described the upcoming appearance as another unforgettable moment in his career.

“When I played T20 for the first time, I never imagined that I would play 100 matches. This England tour will be a very special day for me. In the second T20, I completed 100 wickets and in the fourth T20, I’ll complete 100 matches. It’s a very special day for me. I am enjoying this moment a lot. I am feeling very good,” Axar said in a BCCI video.

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While the milestone will be attached to his name, Axar believes it is the result of the support he has received throughout his cricketing journey. He said every coach, teammate and family member has contributed to helping him reach this stage.

“Basically, as a player, when you achieve a milestone, I feel that it’s not about me. I am not achieving this alone. You know, I have my team members, my coaches, my family with me. So, I think everyone’s role has been in my journey,” he added.

‘Playing one match for India is a dream’: Axar

The 31-year-old said wearing the Indian jersey itself is a privilege, making his 100th T20I even more meaningful. According to Axar, the emotions attached to representing the country cannot be put into words.

“When you start, when you debut for the first time, that feeling is different. At that time, you don’t know how much you will achieve. But now, I am going to play the 100th match. You cannot express that feeling. Even if you play one match for India, it’s a big deal for you. Because it’s a player’s dream. And when you are going to play the 100th match, I think that is a very special moment,” Axar stated.

A roller-coaster journey to becoming an India regular

Axar’s journey in T20Is has not been smooth. After making his debut in 2015, he had to wait for consistent opportunities before cementing his place in India’s playing XI from 2021 onwards. He looked back on his international career as a roller coaster ride with lessons and memories that would last a lifetime.

“If you play for such a long time, then that journey obviously becomes like a roller coaster. You never know. In the first 5 or 6 years, I played 15 or 16 matches. And then from 2021 till now, I think, I have played continuously. We have the last two World Cup T20s. In 1924, I played for the first time. And in 1926, I played for the second time. So, when you are playing the 100th match, all these journeys make memories for you. And I think all those special memories are for you,” the all-rounder said.

Milestones matter, but improvement comes first

Although Axar acknowledged that completing 100 matches and 100 wickets is satisfying, he insisted that personal milestones have never been his primary focus. Instead, he believes constant learning and improving his game have been the biggest reasons behind his success.

“Milestone doesn’t matter that much for me. But, yes, sometimes you feel good that you are taking 100 or T20 wickets. Or like a batsman takes 50 or 100 wickets. Or like a bowler takes 50 or 100 wickets. That is a milestone. You know, whatever hard work we have done for so many years, whether it was good or bad, whatever mistakes we have made, we have learned from it. How can we be better? And because of that, I think, we have paid attention to our process. Day by day, we have become better,” he mentioned.

With his 100th T20I now just one match away, Axar will hope to celebrate the milestone with another impactful performance as India look to continue their campaign against England.

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