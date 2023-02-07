Never Knew Just Able To Sit Out And Breathe Fresh Air Feels So Blessed: Rishabh Pant Updates On His Recovery

Team India is getting ready to take on Australia in Border Gavaskar Trophy starting from Feb 9 at the VCA stadium, Nagpur. The four-match test series is the biggest topic of discussion in the cricketing world currently. However, Rohit Sharma and company would miss one of their key assets and that is the dynamic batter, Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant suffered a brutal accident on December 30 as he was traveling from Delhi to his home in Roorkee. He was on the Delhi Dehradun Highway when the accident took place. He was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

The wicket-keeper batter posted a picture of an open balcony on his Instagram story with a caption stating "Never knew just able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed."

Rishabh Pant is currently out of cricket action for an indefinite period of time. He would miss the upcoming IPL 2023 season and most likely the 50-over Cricket World Cup too. His current major focus is on recovering healthily.

The good news that everyone got to know from Pant's Instagram story is that his recovery is going well and hopefully he'll return to the field sooner than we all expect.

His absence is also a major concern for Team India who are currently choosing a player for the spot of wicket-keeper batter. Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat are two contenders for the spot. If KL Rahul takes the wicket-keeping gloves Suryakumar Yadav can also find a spot for himself in the squad as Team can use his ability to accelerate the innings.