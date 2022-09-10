Kanpur: Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar will be back in action when he leads India Legends in the first game of the Road Safety World Series against South Africa Legends at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. India are the defending champions and with players like Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh in the team, they are the red hot favourites to win the title once again.

Meanwhile, the fans are elated to see the master back on the field. Ahead of the tournament opener, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif revealed that Sachin Tendulkar is very superstitious and he doesn’t want anyone to wish him ‘all the best’ before the match.

This is not the only superstition Sachin has. The veteran had himself revealed that he wears his left pad first before going out to bat. It is also believed that the veteran kept him teammates rooted to their place if someone was batting well.

Coming back to Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin led India Legends to a win in the last season of the Road Safety Series. Sachin was also one of the top performers of the tournament and scored 233 runs in seven games, including two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Sachin received a warm welcome in Kanpur as he arrived in the city to play the tournament opener. The video of Sachin arriving was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Road Safety World Series. “Our Brand Ambassador and India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar after landing in Kanpur, India,” read the caption of the post shared by Road Safety World Series.