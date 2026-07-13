New coach alert? Yuvraj Singh expresses desire to spend more time with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says…

Star Indian player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is one of the finest players of all time in cricket history. Recently, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased a great performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. His impressive performance helped him find his place in the Indian team against England in the five-match T20I series.

Yuvraj Singh eager to spend more time training Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

However, he won’t be able to show his magic against the hosts in the T20I series. But, he achieved a huge milestone as he became the youngest star to make his debut for the Indian team. While praising him and expressing his gratitude to spend some more time with him, the former Indian cricketer and one of the finest batters of all time, Yuvraj Singh said, “I always call myself a Terminator. Now there is Terminator 4, Abhishek Sharma, who is four times better than me. And after him comes Terminator 6, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has evolved even more. I did my part in my time, Abhishek elevated it, and now Vaibhav is setting new standards. This is the third phase of the same journey. It is great to see the sport evolving.“

“When I watch Sinner and Alcaraz, I see how tennis is changing. I see the same evolution in Abhishek and Vaibhav. I have spent a lot of time training Abhishek, and I would love to spend time with Vaibhav as well. He has a great career ahead of him. He is a serious player in the making, and I believe he will get there,” he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi praises Yuvraj Singh after inspiring interaction

Meanwhile, young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also expressed his feelings after spending time with legendary player, Yuvraj Singh. “Yuvi Paaji is my idol too. Meeting him for the first time was a special moment. I got to spend time with him and he shared a lot of insights about the game.“

“He spoke about the mental side of the game, how to handle pressure, and the importance of believing in yourself. It feels great to have so much to learn from someone like him. I am sure it will help me a lot in my career going forward,” Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added.

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