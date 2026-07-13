IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • New coach alert? Yuvraj Singh expresses desire to spend more time with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says…

New coach alert? Yuvraj Singh expresses desire to spend more time with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, says…

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh applauds young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and showed his desire to train him in the future. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 13, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

Published On Jul 13, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 13, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

New coach alert? Yuvraj Singh gives a big hint to train Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

New coach alert? Yuvraj Singh gives a big hint to train Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Star Indian player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is one of the finest players of all time in cricket history. Recently, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased a great performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. His impressive performance helped him find his place in the Indian team against England in the five-match T20I series.

Yuvraj Singh eager to spend more time training Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

However, he won’t be able to show his magic against the hosts in the T20I series. But, he achieved a huge milestone as he became the youngest star to make his debut for the Indian team. While praising him and expressing his gratitude to spend some more time with him, the former Indian cricketer and one of the finest batters of all time, Yuvraj Singh said, “I always call myself a Terminator. Now there is Terminator 4, Abhishek Sharma, who is four times better than me. And after him comes Terminator 6, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has evolved even more. I did my part in my time, Abhishek elevated it, and now Vaibhav is setting new standards. This is the third phase of the same journey. It is great to see the sport evolving.

When I watch Sinner and Alcaraz, I see how tennis is changing. I see the same evolution in Abhishek and Vaibhav. I have spent a lot of time training Abhishek, and I would love to spend time with Vaibhav as well. He has a great career ahead of him. He is a serious player in the making, and I believe he will get there,” he added.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar slams IPL-based selections after India’s T20I collapse, urges BCCI to rethink strategy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi praises Yuvraj Singh after inspiring interaction

Meanwhile, young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also expressed his feelings after spending time with legendary player, Yuvraj Singh. “Yuvi Paaji is my idol too. Meeting him for the first time was a special moment. I got to spend time with him and he shared a lot of insights about the game.

He spoke about the mental side of the game, how to handle pressure, and the importance of believing in yourself. It feels great to have so much to learn from someone like him. I am sure it will help me a lot in my career going forward,” Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added.

Also Read: End of an era: Stephen Fleming and ChennaiÂ SuperÂ Kings parts ways after 17 yearsÂ 

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Sanjay Manjrekar slams IPL-based selections after India’s T20I collapse, urges BCCI to rethink strategy

Sanjay Manjrekar slams IPL-based selections after India’s T20I collapse, urges BCCI to rethink strategy
Mohammad Kaif slams Team India management over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson handling

Mohammad Kaif slams Team India management over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson handling
Shreyas Iyer reveals India’s biggest mistakes after England complete 4-0 T20I series sweep

Shreyas Iyer reveals India’s biggest mistakes after England complete 4-0 T20I series sweep
Dinesh Karthik lauds England after India suffer sixth straight T20I defeat

Dinesh Karthik lauds England after India suffer sixth straight T20I defeat

Latest News

Stephen Fleming and CSK parts ways after 17 years

Sanjay Manjrekar slams IPL-based selection after India's T20I defeats

Ravi Shastri lauds Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Goud after huge achievement at Lord's

Reece James ready for England's World Cup semi-final vs Argentina

Yastika Bhatia stars as India tighten grip on Lord's Test vs England

Mohammad Kaif questions India's Handling of Samson and Sooryavanshi

Editor's Pick

Sanjay Manjrekar slams IPL-based selections after India’s T20I collapse, urges BCCI to rethink strategy

Sanjay Manjrekar slams IPL-based selections after India’s T20I collapse, urges BCCI to rethink strategy
Mohammad Kaif slams Team India management over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson handling

Mohammad Kaif slams Team India management over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson handling
Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi drafted into India’s squads after injury setbacks

Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi drafted into India’s squads after injury setbacks
Harry Brook, Jos Buttler rewrite RECORD books with 233 run stand as England scored 257 vs India

Harry Brook, Jos Buttler rewrite RECORD books with 233 run stand as England scored 257 vs India
WATCH: Jos Buttler SURPASSES Virat Kohli after blazing 131, England star becomes third-highest T20I run-scorer

WATCH: Jos Buttler SURPASSES Virat Kohli after blazing 131, England star becomes third-highest T20I run-scorer
Samson IN, Vaibhav OUT! India make two changes as Shreyas Iyer opts to bowl in final T20I against England

Samson IN, Vaibhav OUT! India make two changes as Shreyas Iyer opts to bowl in final T20I against England