India allrounder <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Hardik-Pandya/">Hardik Pandya</a> got engaged to long-time girlfriend <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Natasa-Stancovic/">Natasa Stancovic</a> on 1st January, 2020 in a yacht. Pandya shared a series of photos and a video of the engagement ceremony that was attended by the duo's close friends. Earlier, Pandya had dropped a bombshell on the first day of the new year, posting a picture on Instagram, with the Serbia-born Bollywood model cum actor. Hardik and Stankovic had earlier posted pictures with each other on Instagram, which led to rumours about of the two dating. "Starting the year with my firework," read Pandya's caption on his latest post Instagram in which he and Stankovic are seen holding hands. For a long time, Natasa belonged to Hardik's close friend circle and the cricketer also introduced her to his parents as well. On New Year's eve, Stankovic posted a picture on her Insta, to which Pandya had commented with a "Woohooo". Stankovic replied to it saying: "nice click Mr. Pandya" <p></p> <p></p>Pandya has been missing cricket since September due to a troubled back which required a surgery. After intense rehab, Pandya is said to be making steady progress and was named in India's A squad that will be touring New Zealand in January 2020. Pandya had also posted a video recently where he was seen back in the nets. <p></p> <p></p>Mahela Jayawardene, coach of IPL side Mahela Jayawardene had said a few days ago that Pandya was close to regaining full fitness. <p></p> <p></p>"Hardik (Pandya) is making good progress too. I'm quite happy. I am not sure how quickly they will come through. It depends on the medical staff, but as long as they are playing in January or February, it's fine," he had said.