Abu Dhabi: The buzz is massive with more than a billion rooting for Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup Super 12 game against New Zealand on Sunday. The outcome of the match would decide India’s fate and that is why all of India would be glued into their TV sets to watch NZ take on Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan.

While the ‘Mother of All Battles’ between India and Pakistan lived up to the billing when it came to viewership, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra reckons the upcoming match between the Blackcaps and Afghanistan would have a lot of interest around it. Chopra believes that the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan would be the second-most viewed game.

Afghanistan would need to stage an upset and beat New Zealand for India to get back in the reckoning for a semis spot.

This will probably be the most-watched game after IND vs PAK. IND will need AFG to win against NZ so that they can qualify for the semis. So what are my Betway predictions for this game? Let’s find out on this episode of Betway Cricket Chaupaal:https://t.co/wtYNOD8qqr pic.twitter.com/u2L9CGtMlR Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 7, 2021

It will not be an easy task for Afghanistan, but given it is the shortest format – one cannot write them off. They gave Pakistan a scare earlier in the tournament. It took a blinder from Asif Ali to save Pakistan the blushes.

Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult