New Delhi: New Zealand all-rounder Anna Peterson on Tuesday announced her retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to her nine-year career. The 31-year old Anna, who last represented New Zealand in March 2020, played 32 ODIs and 33 T20Is, featuring in one ICC Cricket World Cup and three T20 World Cups.

“I’ve loved every minute of playing for the White Ferns and representing New Zealand. A massive thanks has to go to my family, friends, coaches, teammates and all those who helped me throughout my international career,” said Anna. “The White Ferns have a special team culture and I’ve been privileged to make some lifelong connections in the team while I’ve also enjoyed meeting and competing against players from across the globe,” she added.

However, Anna Peterson will continue playing domestic cricket where she will be representing Auckland Hearts. She will also be working at North Harbour Rugby as the Rugby Manager for Women and Girls.

“I still feel I have plenty to offer at the domestic l’vel and I’m looking forward to suiting up for the Auckland Hearts again this season,” she said. “As an experienced member of the Hearts, I’m enjoying giving back to the younger players and watching them embark on their cricketing journeys,” she added.

A powerful striker of the ball and canny off-spinner, the right-hander first played for New Zealand in 2012. Anna made her debut in an ODI against England and made an immediate impact scoring 33 down the order. The 31-year-old’s most memorable performance came in 2017 when she became the first New Zealand women’s cricketer to pick up a hat-trick in T20Is.

White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said Anna is a handy all-round cricketer and Auckland Hearts will benefit from her presence.

“On her day, Anna can hit the ball as far as anyone. She is a great team player and the younger Hearts players are lucky to have someone of her caliber around their environment helping the next generation grow as cricketers and people,” said Carter.