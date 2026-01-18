New Zealand beats India by 41 runs and creates history in three ODI match

New Zealand beat team India and clinch the series by 2-1. However, New Zealand also creates history as they beat India for the first time on Indian soil.

New Zealand creates history

New Zealand has won its first ODI series against India. Since 1988, New Zealand has played a total of eight series in India, with this victory being its first. Previously, in 2024, India also lost a Test series 0-3 to New Zealand.

This is India’s first defeat after winning seven ODIs in Indore. This is the first time since October 2022 that India has lost an ODI at home after winning the toss, after winning 13 consecutive matches.

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips great batting performance

Star New Zealand players Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips played a great innings as both the batters showcase their skills. Daryl Mitchell scored 137 runs off 131 balls at a strike rate of 104.58 with 15 fours and 3 sixes. However, on the other hand, Glenn Phillips also support his mate with a mesmerizing innings of 106 off 88 balls with nine fours and three sixes. Both stars shared a partnership of 219 runs and destroyed team India’s bowling-line up.

Team India’s bowling performance

If we talk about, team India’s bowling line-up, star players Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana took three wickets. However, the overall bowling performance of the Indian team is not very satisfying either. Mohammed Siraj (1) and Kuldeep Yadav (1).

Poor batting performance from team India

However, the Team India-batting-line up brutally collapsed as the opening pair Rohit Sharma and captain Shubman Gill failed to impress as both the batters scored 11 and 23. In the beginning, Gill and Rohit played some remarkable shots but couldn’t showcase their performance till very long. There was a poor performance from team India’s top and middle order. All the star players, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja depart early.

Virat Kohli creates history

Star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time. Virat Kohli showcase a great batting performance against New Zealand in the third ODI match. Virat Kohli is known for his match-winning innings and heroic performances.

Virat Kohli smashed century against New Zealand in the third ODI match of the series. However, he also breaks Ricky Pontingâ€™s record for the most centuries in an ODI against New Zealand.

Virat Kohliâ€™s century is his seventh against New Zealand. Kohli surpassed Indian legend Virender Sehwag and Australian legend Ricky Ponting, who each hold the record for scoring six centuries against New Zealand.

Young stars Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana’s epic performance

Great performances from star Indian players Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana. Nitish Reddy gave a great push to India’s innings and support Virat Kohli. Reddy scored 53 runs off 57 balls with two boundaries and two sixes. However, on the other hand, Harshit Rana showcase an unforgettable performance against New Zealand in the third ODI match. Harshit Rana scored 52 runs off 43 balls with four boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 120.93. While bowling, he took three important wickets from Devon Conway, Will Young and Kristian Clarke for 5, 30 and 11.