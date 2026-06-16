IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • New Zealand hit by massive blow as star player ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2026

New Zealand hit by massive blow as star player ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2026

New Zealand's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has suffered an early setback after a key member of the squad was ruled out with injury ahead of the tournament opener. The late withdrawal has forced a squad change and raised fresh concerns before a crucial group-stage clash.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 16, 2026, 09:10 AM IST

Published On Jun 16, 2026, 09:10 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 16, 2026, 09:10 AM IST

Logan Rogerson

Logan Rogerson

New Zealand midfielder star has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a hamstring injury he suffered in training earlier this week, the country’s football federation said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has played 38 games for New Zealand and scored five goals, has been replaced in the 26-man squad by Logan Rogerson.

Also Read: R Ashwin breaks silence on India A’s super over controversy against Sri Lanka A after dramatic defeat

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

New Zealand suffered this injury blow ahead of their opening match against Iran, currently underway at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

All Whites attacker Matt Garbett has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after picking up a hamstring injury. The whole squad’s thoughts are with Matt at this time and we are gutted he won’t be able to play in the tournament. We look forward to seeing him back on the pitch soon,” All Whites said in a statement.

Garbett injured during training in San Diego

Garbett suffered the injury during the All Whites’ penultimate training session in San Diego on Saturday local time. He didn’t train on Sunday before the team travelled to Los Angeles.

During the pre-match conference on Monday, head coach Darren Bazeley did reveal Garbett is under an injury cloud ahead of the opening match.

He had a hamstring issue yesterday. So, at this stage he’s being monitored by the physio department. We’ve got great medical people looking at him. He’s obviously disappointed to not train today. He’s a player that you know likes to train every single day. So yeah, that was tough for him, we’re waiting to find out more medical advice on him at this stage,” he had said.

The 24-year-old Garbett’s withdrawal has opened the door for Logan Rogerson, who has been called up as his replacement in New Zealand’s 26-man World Cup squad.

New Zealand eye strong World Cup campaign despite setback

New Zealand are playing in their third FIFA World Cup (1982, 2010, 2026). After a difficult first foray at Spain in 1982, the All Whites’ next adventure was almost 28 years later in 2010 in South Africa.

Having eased through qualification to secure the historic first direct slot available to the OFC, New Zealand are aiming to make a strong impression in North America despite the unfortunate loss of Garbett ahead of the tournament.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Germany creates history in FIFA World Cup 2026, becomes the team with the highest goals

Germany creates history in FIFA World Cup 2026, becomes the team with the highest goals
Yasin Ayari stars as Sweden secures a victory over Tunisia in FIFA World Cup 2026

Yasin Ayari stars as Sweden secures a victory over Tunisia in FIFA World Cup 2026
Vinicius Junior admits ‘I wasn’t at my best’ after Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 draw vs Morocco

Vinicius Junior admits ‘I wasn’t at my best’ after Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 draw vs Morocco
John McGinn creates history as Scotland end 36-Year World Cup heartbreak

John McGinn creates history as Scotland end 36-Year World Cup heartbreak

Latest News

Ashwin reacts to India A-Sri Lanka A super over drama

Brendon McCullum breaks silence on Ben Stokes controversy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in heated exchange with Sri Lanka A players

Marc Cucurella leaves Chelsea for Real Madrid in £51.8m deal

Jemimah opens up on India's hunger for more ICC titles

Nathon Lyon sends a strong message ahead of Bangladesh Test

Editor's Pick

R Ashwin breaks silence on India A’s super over controversy against Sri Lanka A after dramatic defeat

R Ashwin breaks silence on India A’s super over controversy against Sri Lanka A after dramatic defeat
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur achieves HUGE milestone vs Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, becomes…

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur achieves HUGE milestone vs Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, becomes…
Manuel Neuer set for Germany return after two year International absence

Manuel Neuer set for Germany return after two year International absence
Harmanpreet Kaur’s blunt response to handshake row ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash

Harmanpreet Kaur’s blunt response to handshake row ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gautam Gambhir’s advice helped me score hundred against India

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gautam Gambhir’s advice helped me score hundred against India
End of an Era: Kane Williamson announces retirement from International Cricket after 16 year New Zealand career

End of an Era: Kane Williamson announces retirement from International Cricket after 16 year New Zealand career