From bowling a consistent yorker to having an unique sling action, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made waves ever since making his international debut in 2016. Apart from being an inspiration for many, the Ahmedabad-born has been one of the top bowlers in the world in all formats of the game. Currently, he is the No. 1 ODI bowler in the world and sixth in Tests.

Ahead of the second ODI at Eden Park, Auckland on Saturday, a video surfaced on social space where a New Zealand kid was seen emulating Bumrah in the nets.

To be fair, he does justice to Bumrah’s unique.

Here is the video that is going viral. The Twitter user who shared the video also tagged Bumrah in the tweet and captioned it as: “How good is this kids impersonation of @Jaspritbumrah93 in Auckland.”

Former NZ cricketer Scott Styris impressed with the kid shared the video as well.

This is not the first time a fan has tried to emulate Bumrah. Nort long back, an old lady was seen copying the 26-year old. That video too had gone viral. Bumrah himself had shared the video.

This made my day 😁 https://t.co/ZPLq0gSVzk Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 13, 2019

In the recently concluded five-match T20I series in New Zealand, Bumrah scalped six wickets in as many matches.

Injuries have hampered Bumrah’s career. Last year, he was unfortunately ruled out of South Africa and Bangladesh series owing to a stress fracture on his lower back. In the first T20I against New Zealand, he twisted his ankle during the last over. However, the niggle turned out to be nothing serious as he was included in the playing XI for the second T20I.

In 2020, Bumrah won the prestigious Polly Umrigar award apart from annexing the Dilip Sardesai honour for his exploits in international cricket in the 2018-19 season.