Kyle Jamieson was chosen as the player-of-the-match for his maiden five-wicket haul and an important 49 runs in New Zealand’s first innings that set the base for their seven-wicket win over India in the 2nd Test on Saturday.

Jamieson, who made his Test debut during the first Test in Wellington, took 5/45 in the first innings in Christchurch including the scalps of Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant. And then when New Zealand slipped after a solid start, he struck seven fours to bring them closer to India’s first innings total.

“It’s been pretty surreal couple of weeks, just to be part of the group and win a couple of matches feels good,” Jamieson said at the post-match presentation. “Pitch conditions obviously help and trying to find the fuller length and making decisions more often about the length and sometimes natural variations take over.”

Jamieson followed this performance after having taken 4/39 on debut and scoring 45-ball 44 in the first Test in Wellington. The 25-year-old said he will certainly work on his batting now having shown he’s not a mug with the bat.

“It’s certainly time that I work on a lot on my batting, especially batting lower down the order and in both Tests the partnerships down the order have made a difference. Having had a small taste of Test cricket, it’s important to work on things and come back better,” he said.

Even New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has praised Jamieson’s performances terming him an ‘exciting talent’.

“Jamieson’s a very exciting talent, and contributed incredibly well with both bat and ball in both games. He’s tall and gets bounce which is very helpful in these conditions. The runs he scored in the backend of both games were very valuable. Great progress for him,” Williamson said.