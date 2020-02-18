A fit-again Trent Boult cannot wait to get out on the field and test himself out against ‘exceptional player’ Virat Kohli. Boult was recuperating from a fracture on his right hand for almost six weeks and missed the limited-overs leg of the ongoing India tour.

However, he has been declared fit for the two-match Test series against India and having spent a significant period on the sidelines, is eager to get started. “That’s personally why I play the game, to get guys like that (Kohli) out and test myself against them, so I can’t wait to get stuck in,” Boult said on Tuesday. “But he’s an exceptional player. Everyone knows how great he is.”

In Boult’s absence, New Zealand lost a five-match T20I series 0-5 before winning the preceding ODI series 3-0 against India. “I think it is what it is. I have just got to put the last six or so weeks behind me and just back myself to get out there and do my thing.”

“If I had to break a hand, (it would) probably be my right one,” Boult quipped. “Breaking a hand, you don’t really know how much you use it unless you break it.”

Boult, who has 256 wickets from 65 Tests, played a club game for Cadets at the Taupo ground to get himself match ready for the first Test that gets underway from February 21. “I was pushing in off the long run. I think a couple of the clubbies from Taupo really enjoyed that. It was a good afternoon,” said Boult who bowled eight overs during the match.

While bowling doesn’t seem to be a problem for the 30-year-old, he’s a little worried about is fielding. “Everything has gone very well but catching will be the biggest issue for me,” he said.

Boult had hurt his hand during the Boxing Day Test against Australia in December, a series New Zealand lost 0-3. They are in for another tough battle against top-ranked India who are also leading the ICC Test Championship points table with three straight series victories. “They (India) are a great side and they are leading the ICC Test Championship. They are very clear on how they wanted to play the game. It was a tough learning curve in Australia. It’s good to see where we are in terms of bouncing back,” Boult said.

During his time away from the game, Boult welcomed his second child with wife Lana. “Having some time away from the game and having my second son a couple of weeks ago came at quite a good time,” he said.

The first Test will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. “I’m preparing for a solid wicket. It generally is very good here and goes the full distance (five days). I do enjoy playing here, the history that’s involved, and it’s going to be an exciting week building up. I can’t wait to get out there,” he said.