New Zealand Tour Of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 1st ODI, At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    Updated: January 18, 2023 12:00 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    My Dream11 Team India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ: Best players list of India vs New Zealand, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.   TOSS: The match toss between India vs New Zealand will take place at 1:00 PM IST Start Time: 18 January, 01:30 PM IST Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium   IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team Wicket-Keeper: Tom Latham Batsmen: Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Devon Conway (vc) All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell, Mitchel Santner, Washington Sundar Bowlers : Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav   IND vs NZ Probable XI India(IND): Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami, Umran Malik New Zealand(NZ): Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, HB Shipley, Tom Latham(C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi   Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

