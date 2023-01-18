New Zealand Tour Of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 1st ODI, At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Best players list of India vs New Zealand, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ: Best players list of India vs New Zealand, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between India vs New Zealand will take place at 1:00 PM IST Start Time: 18 January, 01:30 PM IST Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team Wicket-Keeper: Tom Latham Batsmen: Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Devon Conway (vc) All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell, Mitchel Santner, Washington Sundar Bowlers : Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav IND vs NZ Probable XI India(IND): Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami, Umran Malik New Zealand(NZ): Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, HB Shipley, Tom Latham(C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
