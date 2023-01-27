New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 1st T20I, At JSCA Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Best players list of India vs New Zealand, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ 2023: Best players list of India vs New Zealand, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between India & New Zealand will take place at 06:30 PM IST. Start Time: 27 January, 07:00 PM IST. Venue: JSCA Stadium Complex, Ranchi IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team Wicket-Keeper : Devon Conway (c), Ishan Kishan Batsmen : Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill All-rounders : Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar Bowlers : Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik IND vs NZ Probable XI India (IND): Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, Hardik Pandya(C), P Shaw, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi New Zealand (NZ): Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(C), MJG Rippon, Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi, BG Lister Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
