Breaking News

    New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 1st T20I, At JSCA Stadium Complex, Ranchi

    New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 1st T20I, At JSCA Stadium Complex, Ranchi

    Best players list of India vs New Zealand, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

    Updated: January 27, 2023 8:53 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    My Dream11 Team India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ 2023: Best players list of India vs New Zealand, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

     

    TOSS: The match toss between India & New Zealand will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

     

    Start Time: 27 January, 07:00 PM IST.

     

    Venue: JSCA Stadium Complex, Ranchi

     

    IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

     

    Wicket-Keeper : Devon Conway (c), Ishan Kishan

    Batsmen : Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill

    All-rounders : Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar

    Bowlers : Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

     

    IND vs NZ Probable XI

     

    India (IND): Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, Hardik Pandya(C), P Shaw, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi

     

     

    New Zealand (NZ): Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(C), MJG Rippon, Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi, BG Lister

     

    Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

    Also Read

    More News ›

    Also Read More News ›

    TOPICS

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    LATEST NEWS

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India Beats Japan 8-0, Harmanpreet An...

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC In Sight Of More League Records,...

    MS Dhoni Meets Indian Cricket Team Ahead Of 1st T20I Against...

    IND vs NZ: New Zealand Keen On Comeback In First T20I...

    DC Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Opens Up On Acquiring Delh...

    Advertisement