New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 2nd ODI, At Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 2nd ODI, At Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur New Zealand Tour of India, IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New zealand IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Sri New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for New Zealand Tour of India, 2nd ODI, At Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur My Dream11 Team India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ 2023: Best players list of India vs New Zealand, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between India & Sri Lanka will take place at 01:00 PM IST Start Time: 21 January, 01:30 PM IST Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur IND vs NZ Dream11 Keeper : Tom Latham Batsmen : Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli All-rounders : Michael Bracewell (c), Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya (vc) Bowlers : Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Siraj, Henry Shipley IND vs SL Probable XI India(IND): Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami, Shardul Thakur New Zealand(NZ): HM Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, HB Shipley, Tom Latham(C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
