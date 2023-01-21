Breaking News

    New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 2nd ODI, At Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

    New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 2nd ODI, At Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

    Best players list of India vs New Zealand, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

    Updated: January 21, 2023 12:02 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 2nd ODI, At Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur New Zealand Tour of India, IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New zealand IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Sri New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for New Zealand Tour of India, 2nd ODI, At Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur My Dream11 Team India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ 2023: Best players list of India vs New Zealand, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.   TOSS: The match toss between India & Sri Lanka will take place at 01:00 PM IST Start Time: 21 January, 01:30 PM IST Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur IND vs NZ Dream11 Keeper : Tom Latham Batsmen : Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli All-rounders : Michael Bracewell (c), Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya (vc) Bowlers : Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Siraj, Henry Shipley   IND vs SL Probable XI India(IND): Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami, Shardul Thakur   New Zealand(NZ): HM Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, HB Shipley, Tom Latham(C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner   Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

    Also Read

    More News ›

    Also Read More News ›

    TOPICS

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    LATEST NEWS

    WTC Final Likely To Be Played From June 8-12 At Oval, London...

    ILT20: 'Akif Raja's Performance Against Gulf Giants Was A Bi...

    IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Co Aim to Seal Series in...

    Virat Kohli Takes A Dig At Cristiano Ronaldo's Trolls, Pens ...

    La Liga 2022-23: Memphis Depay Trains With Atletico Madrid A...

    Advertisement