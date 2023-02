Updated: February 1, 2023 11:55 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff

My Dream11 Team India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ 2023:

Best players list of India vs New Zealand, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

The match toss between India & New Zealand will take place at 06:30 PM IST

1 February, 07:00 PM IST

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav(C), Deepak Hooda, Daryll Mitchell, Glenn Phillips

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar, Michael Bracewell

Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs NZ Probable XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik/Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.