New Zealand Tour of Pakistan, PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan vs New Zealand

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for New Zealand Tour of Pakistan, Match 2nd ODI, At National Stadium Karachi

My Dream11 Team Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs NZ 2022: Best players list of Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Pakistan & New Zealand will take place at 2:30 PM IST

Start Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium Karachi

PAK vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham

Batsmen Babar Azam (C),Kane Williamson, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders Michael Bracewell (VC),Mohammad Nawaz, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers Naseem Shah, Tim Southee, Haris Rauf

PAK vs NZ Probable XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam , Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson , Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson